Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

Yes. To be completely upfront, I feel very grateful and my family's help is a big reason I'm not financially stressed. My godparents and grandfather were kind enough to pay for my bachelor's degree so I have no debt. My grandfather helped me pay my rent for my first two years in New York (probably $20-30,000 worth) and has also given me about $40,000 in the last five years. My godparents have also told me this year they are going to start giving me money from a trust, which is incredibly kind of them. So far I've gotten $20,000 from that trust since the spring. There's no denying that my family is the only reason I'm as comfortable as I am now. I know a lot of people don't like this and I totally understand why.