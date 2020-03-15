12 p.m. — The morning flies by. I am able to help my boyfriend's coworker (who wants to break into the industry) get a spot on a TV show as a production assistant and that feels good. I also get an email from an audio mixer I worked on a commercial with months ago asking if I want to shadow her tomorrow for a shoot. Would I! It's a 6 a.m. call time but I am thrilled nonetheless. I've been working as an assistant for three years now and have been wanting to move into a more lucrative and less taxing department of production. I've decided the sound department is perfect. I have never been more excited to wake up at 5 a.m. on a Saturday.