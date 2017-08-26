Fact: We've never met a photo op we didn't like (seriously, check out our Instagram). Between casually color-coordinating our #OOTDs with brightly hued walls and shamelessly striking that not-quite-candid blogger pose, we'll admit that we're not afraid to go all out for the perfect snap — haters be damned.
Because we know there's a certain level of magic that goes on BTS of every stylish girl's feed, we've teamed up with SOREL to make capturing that killer outfit moment just a little easier. Stop by the brand's Meatpacking District storefront September 8 through 10 from 12 to 6 p.m. for a 'gram-worthy event that's one part runway, one part the photogenic New York City corner of your dreams. But even better than all the Likes and fire-emoji comments headed your way? Use the hashtag #LiveToDefy and you'll score an exclusive in-store discount to up your style game even more (trust us, these boots make any outfit look badass). Word to the wise: You'll want to make sure your camera roll has plenty of room for this one.
Advertisement