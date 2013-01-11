When a high-profile designer sends a bottle of booze with details scrawled on a paper bag in lieu of a typical runway-invite, or better yet, declines showing at all in order to produce a horror flick promoting the wares, you know she's got something special flowing through her veins. Well, considering Sophie Buhai — one-half of the Vena Cava dynamic design duo — has a shrink for a mom, a comedy-writer dad, and a color-blind, Abstract Expressionist grandfather, it's no wonder "orthodox" simply isn't in her vocabulary.
Naturally, when the dainty babe invited us to her backyard-atrium of an abode, we found the same intrigue at every corner. Lately, the self-proclaimed homebody has been bicoastal, working on the new Viva Vena! line, and Buhai's impeccably eclectic Silver Lake home is the ideal space for creativity. Take a trip through her groovy rooms and get the scoop on where she discovers new decor, why she's ditched jewelry since moving out West, and another late-breaking news flash! Um, what's taking you so long? Get clickin'!