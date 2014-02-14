Sure, we enjoy looking at these kind of lovebirds. But, Sonia Rykiel knows we have a soft spot for another. Like, the kind adorably adorning something you can actually wear.
So, in honor of February 14 — some say "V-Day", others just "TGIF" — we've found ourselves totally crushing on these accessories that are all decked out in kissing parrots. Rykiel's The Lovebirds collection includes colorful pouches and silk scarves, as well as stud earrings, and necklaces. Think: sweet, but never cutesy.
The truth of the matter is: Chocolates get eaten fast and flowers turn to potpourri by day three. So, whether or not you're into this February love-fest, these sartorial signs of affection can be enjoyed any day of the year. Ahead, see all the Sonia Rykiel designs, priced from $143.75 to $403.86, available online now. Huffy, before they fly away.