These Blogger-Designed Leggings Are Going To Sell — Fast

When a blogger with a massive following wears — or designs — an item of clothing, and that item of clothing happens to be a rad pair of leggings, there's a really good chance those leggings will sell out...immediately. So, when we heard New York style blog Something Navy's Arielle Charnas teamed up with activewear brand Koral on a six-piece capsule of, you guessed it, navy blue athletic pieces to be sold exclusively at Bandier, we knew we had to get on it — and quick.
Although the collection also includes quite a few super-cute scalloped pieces, a great muscle tee and two different bra styles, we're betting the Lustrous legging will be the first to go. With just the right amount of sheen, these bottoms feel cool enough to pair with a tee and sneakers for an A+ athleisure look, whether or not you're actually planning on hitting the gym. And while they don't come cheap — this pair will set you back $88 — if you're going to invest in leggings, you might as well choose a pair you can wear a ridiculous amount of times. Click on to shop the style for yourself (along with a few similar picks, in case they're already sold out).
