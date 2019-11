In the five years since founding Something Navy , Arielle Nachmani's turned posing and posting into a full-time, fully paying career. She's even roped down a few collaborations — the most important hallmark of a successful style blogger. Here, she not only shares the Armani Exchange denim -punctuated looks that make her a star, but offers you, the aspiring A-list blogger, tips on how to up your profile while staying true to yourself. Good stuff!