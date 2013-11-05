Think the style-blogging boat has left, and you'll never be able to achieve fame and fortune? Wrongity wrong, wrong, wrong. There's always room for one more at the table, and, today, we've got an all-pro blogger with some advice (and looks) to inspire your meteoric rise.
In the five years since founding Something Navy, Arielle Nachmani's turned posing and posting into a full-time, fully paying career. She's even roped down a few collaborations — the most important hallmark of a successful style blogger. Here, she not only shares the Armani Exchange denim-punctuated looks that make her a star, but offers you, the aspiring A-list blogger, tips on how to up your profile while staying true to yourself. Good stuff!
Click on for advice, anecdotes, and a whole lot of amazing denim.
Hair and Makeup by Andrew Colvin
