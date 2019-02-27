Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Gabriel Bell
Gluten Free
Gluten-Free Beers That Don't Make Us Sad
Brianna Arps
Feb 27, 2019
Entertainment News
A Star Is Born: Your Favorite Actors' Surprising Breakout Roles
Daniel Barna
Nov 14, 2016
Celebrity Style
Go Backstage At Our Beautiful Beauty Nation Shoot!
Gabriel Bell
Apr 29, 2014
Movies
10 Truly Awful Movies Every Film Lover
Must
See
In any given year, thousands of movies hit screens large and small. Whether they're straight-to-DVD camp horror, $250 million box-office bombs, or just
by
Gabriel Bell
Movies
When Will A Female Superhero Get Her Own Movie?
When it comes to superhero and sci-fi films, rumors are everywhere and it's hard to tell fact from fanboy dream. Like, remember a while back we said
by
Gabriel Bell
Movies
The Giver
Trailer: Meryl Streep Vs. Taylor Swift
It's an acting showdown for the ages, as the beloved and gold-coated Meryl Streep is set to share screen time with your boy-crazy best friend (and ours)
by
Gabriel Bell
Movies
Wait, Sofia Coppola Is Directing A Live-Action
Little Mermaid...
Yeah, we were a little dumbfounded when we found out, too. Now, we're not throwing shade on Sofia Coppola, here. She's one of our favorite directors. We
by
Gabriel Bell
Movies
Billy Dee Williams'
Dancing With The Stars
Performance: ...
Billy Dee Williams' Dancing With The Stars performance last night was less a careful, studied execution of the cha-cha than a beautiful tribute to Star
by
Gabriel Bell
Entertainment News
Courtney Love Found The Missing Plane — Call Off The Search!
The disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 is an unfolding tragedy. With 227 people still missing and, at this point, presumed dead, it's not an
by
Gabriel Bell
Movies
Did
The Walking Dead
Go Too Far For TV Last Night?
SPOILER ALERT: If you haven't seen The Walking Dead and follow it, do yourself a favor and close this page without looking below, at our URL, or meta
by
Gabriel Bell
Entertainment News
Are Cara Delevingne & Michelle Rodriguez
Engaged
?
Are Cara Delevingne and Michelle Rodriguez ready for the next step in what has maybe, possibly been a whirlwind romance? And, we're not just talking
by
Gabriel Bell
Entertainment News
Amanda Seyfried Talks Costar Hookups, Dresses Like A Cowgirl In <...
When she's not accidentally bringing weapons on airplanes, Amanda Seyfried is busy prepping for the release of the cowboy shoot-'em-up A Million Ways To
by
Gabriel Bell
Pop Culture
Updated: Our All-New, Old-Favorite Blog Is LIVE!
Updated: Well, it took a bit there, but the new FiveThirtyEight is finally live. Did we ever tell you we're stat geeks? Well, actually, we didn't used
by
Gabriel Bell
Movies
Your First Look At
Mad Men
Season 7 Is Here!
Hot on the heels of our first look at Orange Is The New Black season 2, we're getting a fresh delivery of some very glossy images from the forthcoming
by
Gabriel Bell
Movies
Updated: Netflix-Killing Program Killed (Not By Netflix)
Update: Annnnnd it's gone. Instead of fighting it out with lawyers, the government, and, yeah, us in the media, Popcorn Time has shut down and left the
by
Gabriel Bell
Pop Culture
New Coke Ads Solve One Of The Great Social Ills Of Our Time
Commercials can do so much more than make us buy things these days. They make us laugh. They make us cry. They also kind of turn us on. Now, one of the
by
Gabriel Bell
Pop Culture
13 "First Kiss" Parodies Bring The Trend To An End
As we've said before, we're not feeling the backlash against Wren's "First Kiss" video. If people can weep over the unlikely friendship between a puppy
by
Gabriel Bell
Entertainment News
Terry Richardson
Finally
Responds To All The Allegations
UPDATE: The Post has added Richardson's byline to the letter, confirming it's from him or his representatives. We've written quite a bit about the
by
Gabriel Bell
Movies
True Detective
Season 2 Starring...Brad Pitt?!
Wait, no, this can't be real. Can it be real? Please, make it real. This is just a whiff of a rumor, but it's a rumor we really, really like. As you
by
Gabriel Bell
Entertainment News
So
This
Is How Victoria Beckham Stays In Such Good Shape
Or, at least, how she will stay in shape. See, today, Victoria Beckham visited Susie Forbes, principal of the Condé Nast College of Fashion and Design,
by
Gabriel Bell
Entertainment News
Yet
Another
Terry Richardson Accusation — When Is Enough...
(Editor's Note: We're giving you a very real trigger warning before you continue reading. Graphic tales of harassment and sexual coercion follow.)
by
Gabriel Bell
Pop Culture
Did That "First Kiss" Viral Video Spawn A Real Relationship?
You know what, we're just gonna put this out there and see what happens. We didn't feel at all betrayed by the fact that the now massively viral "First
by
Gabriel Bell
Los Angeles
R.I.P. To Hollywood's Most Iconic Voice
Clear your head for a moment. Now, imagine yourself sitting in a movie theater before a big summer blockbuster. A trailer starts, and you hear the old,
by
Gabriel Bell
Pop Culture
What's America's Richest Neighborhood?
Sorry about this, Josh Schwartz fans. Neither the O.C. or the Upper East Side hit the top of geographer Stephen Higley's list of America's richest
by
Gabriel Bell
Entertainment News
Let's Watch Celebs Do Matthew McConaughey Impressions
Oh, this is gonna be fun. See, as high as Matthew McConaughey has climbed in recent years, there's still something so lampoonable about the Oscar winner.
by
Gabriel Bell
Movies
Watch Kristen Wiig's New Trailer & Get A Serious Case Of The Feels
We've been hearing a lot of buzz surrounding Kristen Wiig's latest project, Hateship Loveship. It's made a festival appearance here and there. We missed
by
Gabriel Bell
Movies
Another One Of Your Favorite Childhood Films Heads To Broadway
With ticket prices so high and costs of production soaring, Broadway producers have a tendency to rely on old hits when planning new properties for the
by
Gabriel Bell
Entertainment News
Matthew McConaughey Explains The Origin of "Alright, Alright, Alr...
Or, as we prefer to spell it, "awright, awright, awright." Throughout his two-decade-long career, Matthew McConaughey has been spitting out that simple,
by
Gabriel Bell
Entertainment News
Um, Why Do Celebs Need Verified Tinder Accounts?
Seriously, those celebrities get all the things. Brands give them free clothes, free phones, free vacations, and free makeup. They also get VIP access
by
Gabriel Bell
Movies
Here's Your First Look At
Orange Is The New Black
Season 2!
At long, long last, we're getting our first look at season two of our beloved Orange Is The New Black. As you'll remember, the show kinda came out of
by
Gabriel Bell
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted