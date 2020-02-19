Solo travel allows you to go where you want when you want, which is a wonderful thing for anyone who's all about freedom. Despite the incredible independence though, solo travel can still be a bit daunting, especially when it comes to visiting places you've never been before. For those who are a bit wary of traveling all by themselves but don't want to miss out on the opportunities solo travel affords, there are options. One of those options is to travel solo with a group.
There are many travel groups out there that specialize in curating tours specifically for solo travelers. With them, you can experience the freedom of solo travel without actually having to take the trip alone. Ahead, we've highlighted some of the best travel groups around that offer different types of experiences for different kinds of solo travelers. From women-only tours to age-specific trips, there's a solo travel group for everyone.