Director Sofia Coppola has a way of capturing formative periods of time in her films: the suburban boredom of teenage years; the longing for purpose post-graduation; and, most recently, the tenuous relationship between a grown daughter and father, in her latest film, On the Rocks. Starring Rashida Jones and Bill Murray, the film centers on a young mother reconnecting with her aging, playboy father in order to tail her potentially unfaithful husband around New York City.
In the virtual roundtable, above, Coppola joins Jones and famed relationship therapist Esther Perel to discuss some of the universal themes in the film. They dive into everything from the secret to maintaining desire in a long-term marriage to the ways in which quarantine acts as a relationship accelerator. Tune in to the entire conversation and stream On the Rocks on Apple TV+ today.
Advertisement