These teenagers wanted to have a taste of fame, and now they have a Sofia Coppola movie about them. Was there any attempt to get them involved?





“The reason I changed the names of the characters was that I didn’t want to make those kids more famous than they already are for what they did. I met two of the kids and it was interesting to hear some of the stories and all of the details. The boy told me that one of the girls wanted to steal Paris Hilton’s dog, and you couldn’t even make up something like that. So those little details added a lot to the story. But, I definitely didn’t want to add to their celebrity, which is part of the story as well.”