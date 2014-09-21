Skip navigation!
Jordan Riefe
Entertainment News
Justin Long: I Am The Walrus
Vanessa Golembewski
Sep 21, 2014
Entertainment News
Tina Fey's Keeping Comedy In The Family
Jordan Riefe
Sep 17, 2014
Entertainment News
Tom Hardy Sits On A Ruggedly Handsome Throne Of
Lies
Jordan Riefe
Sep 12, 2014
Entertainment News
Jennifer Aniston Loves A Good Silk Ski Mask
Jennifer Aniston has more than transcended Friends. You could even argue that of the six pals who hung around Central Perk, only Aniston has truly
by
Jordan Riefe
Entertainment News
Oh Joseph Gordon Levitt, You Are So Wonderful
Luck seems to favor Joseph Gordon-Levitt. His character in Sin City: A Dame to Kill For? Not so much. Well, it did, but then it didn't. You know, the
by
Jordan Riefe
Entertainment News
Jessica Alba Has Great Ideas For Date Night
A typical date night usually consists of a candlelight dinner and a movie. If the couple even makes it to said film, chances are they're not seeing
by
Jordan Riefe
Entertainment News
Alexander Skarsgård Sobbed Through The End Of
True Blood
It is, as they say, the end of an era. Six years ago, in the summer of '08, Alexander Skarsgård joined Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer to reinvigorate
by
Jordan Riefe
Entertainment News
The Giver
's Brenton Thwaites Doesn't Play By Society's R...
Brenton Thwaites, a dashing boy from Down Under, first stole our hearts as Prince Phillip in Maleficent. With The Giver, he's officially arrived.
by
Jordan Riefe
Entertainment News
Katie Holmes Is Taking Acting Lessons From Her (Fictional) Son
The long-awaited screen adaptation of Lois Lowry's The Giver is finally (finally!) nigh. Among its star-studded cast (um, hello, Meryl Streep and Jeff
by
Jordan Riefe
Entertainment News
Tara Reid Is Ready To Battle Another Sharknado
Tara Reid has been on the shlock path since she first stepped in front of camera as a vampire in 1987’s cheesy A Return to Salem’s Lot. Despite some
by
Jordan Riefe
Entertainment News
Ian Ziering Says He's Ready To Face 20 Sharknadoes
Ian Ziering didn’t expect to find himself fighting off sharks at this stage of his career, but the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum will happily keep doing
by
Jordan Riefe
Entertainment News
Cameron Diaz Takes On Sex Tapes & Mommy Bloggers
Cameron Diaz and Jason Segel tackle every position in the go-to manual of seventies screwing The Joy of Sex in Sex Tape, their new comedy about a couple
by
Jordan Riefe
Entertainment News
Melissa McCarthy's Latest Squeeze Is Wild
Melissa McCarthy is stepping out on her own, this time around with Tammy. And, with that comes the question: Can she carry a movie without the likes of
by
Jordan Riefe
Entertainment News
Mila Kunis Turns Movie-Making Into Therapy
This week on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Mila Kunis didn't mince words about men who think they're doing the hard work of child-bearing. “Stop saying ‘we're
by
Jordan Riefe
Entertainment News
We Catch Lupita Nyong'o Just
Seconds
After Her Big Win!
She did it, you guys! Lupita Nyong'o isn't just the most gracious, poised, and stylish new addition to the season's red carpets, she's the most skilled
by
Gabriel Bell
Entertainment News
Jared Leto Let Everyone Join In On An Oscar-Touching "Orgy"
Jared Leto started his life as an Oscar winner by asking journalists if they wanted to hold his statue. "Does anybody want to try it out for size? You
by
Jordan Riefe
Entertainment News
George Clooney Says Matt Damon Wasn't His First Choice For
Th...
George Clooney may be Hollywood's most famous bachelor, but he's also its most famous prankster. In case you haven't been keeping up with your celebrity
by
Jordan Riefe
Entertainment News
Emma Watson On Learning To Be American
If we had to make a list of our favorite Brits, well, it would be as long as the English Channel. We can't help it, we're Anglophiles through and
by
Jordan Riefe
Entertainment News
Leonardo DiCaprio's Globe Win Won't Bloat His Oscar Ego
So, Leonardo DiCaprio didn’t win for his portrayal of a murderous slave owner in Django Unchained (Bad Luck Leo, anyone?), but he did take home the
by
Jordan Riefe
Entertainment News
Jennifer Lawrence At The Golden Globes: "I Need To Catch Up On My...
Yep, she said it. As your super-flaky best friend who still always remembers to call you on your birthday, Jennifer Lawrence did more than create a
by
Jordan Riefe
Entertainment News
Jared Leto & His Bro-Knot Don't Really Mind Your Hair Obsession
It's been six years since Jared Leto graced the silver screen (well, aside from that Mr. Nobody movie...), and it's safe to say that the head honchos
by
Jordan Riefe
Entertainment News
Amy Poehler On Her Globes Win & Kissing Bono
Excuse us, readers, but we've got to take a second to start a slow clap for Amy Poehler. Not only did she and Tina Fey rock the Beverly Hilton during
by
Jordan Riefe
Entertainment News
Leonardo DiCaprio Talks
Wolf
's Craziest Scenes
Back in the '90s, when Leo was still in his post-Titanic days, a young Wall Street broker, Jordan Belfort, was living the life of a modern-day Caligula.
by
Jordan Riefe
Entertainment News
Julia Roberts Talks Family Drama & Her A-List BFFs
Julia Roberts may have reigned supreme in starring roles in the '90s and early aughts, but these days, she's happy with a more scaled-back career. She's
by
Jordan Riefe
Entertainment News
Meryl Streep On Playing Her Most Evil Character Yet
Ask any young actress in Hollywood about her role models, and Meryl Streep will likely top the list. Streep is truly the grand dame of film acting, with
by
Jordan Riefe
Entertainment News
Emma & Andrew, Together & Better Than Ever
They met and fell in love on the set of 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man, and two years later (a lifetime in Hollywood) Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone
by
Jordan Riefe
Movies
Naomi Watts On Breathing Like Princess Diana
Naomi Watts is used to a challenge. The British-Australian actress' breakthrough performance came by way of David Lynch, after all. After perfecting her
by
Jordan Riefe
Entertainment News
Michael Fassbender Tells Us What Makes Him Cry
Michael Fassbender seems to be ubiquitous at the box office this season, appearing in not one but two Oscar hopefuls. The flick 12 Years A Slave is
by
Jordan Riefe
Entertainment News
Julianne Moore Doesn't Mind That She Doesn't Have An Oscar
In this month's Carrie remake, Julianne Moore plays an infinitely strict, bible-thumping Mom to a teen with telekinetic powers. It may seem like a
by
Jordan Riefe
Entertainment News
Justin Timberlake Talks Chemistry, & It's Not What You Think
For anyone who's keeping track, Justin Timberlake is on his second number one album of the year. His music career had been on hold while he filmed
by
Jordan Riefe
