Here's How To Sext On Snapchat Like A Pro

Thanks to the popularity of Snapchat, sexting through regular text messaging feels almost old-fashioned at this point. If you're using filters and fun app features in all other aspects of your life, why not incorporate them into your sext life?
For those flirting with a new crush or attempting to introduce sexting into a long-term relationship, using silly filters and giant emojis can make Snapchat the ultimate sexting icebreaker. And hey, when you and your S.O. have a sex routine nailed down, tantalizing them with a 5-second video that disappears can add extra spice to your sex life. Plus, Snapchat allows you to be a sexy puppy, which is pretty great, if you ask us.
Basically, Snapchat can turn you into a sexting pro. But are you utilizing the app to its full potential? Here are some tips to take your Snapchat sexting game to the next level.