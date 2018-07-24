You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite retailers on what’s selling out right now, how to sign up for waitlists, and where to go to find the next best thing. Because if everyone’s buying it, you know it has to be good.
The archetype of an overachiever is someone who is detail-oriented, obsessed with perfection, and constantly fixated on exceeding expectations — much to the annoyance of those around them, who suddenly start to feel a little inferior to the Hermione Granger of their 10th-grade English class.
But in the real world, being an overachiever isn't a bad thing; there's nothing wrong with aspiring to be the best you can be... and sure, making everyone around you look mediocre by comparison in the process. Same thing for our beauty products — who isn't seeking perfection when it comes to finding the best mascara around?
Luckily, we found one that really does it all, and then some. Enter: Smith & Cult Lash Dance. With a curvy, hourglass-shaped brush and fluffy bristles that grab every last lash, it's the perfect equation for full, feathered lashes that won't wilt or flake all day.
The downside: This mascara is completely sold out. The upside: There are plenty of alternatives that'll keep you satisfied until this one is back in stock. Our favorites, ahead.