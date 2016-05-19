7 Next-Level Kitchen Gadgets Every Lazy Girl Will Love

At the end of a long day, Seamless always seems like the easiest option. Unfortunately, it isn't the most affordable way to eat night after night. While cooking at home requires a little more planning ahead, there are lots of kitchen gadgets that make the task less daunting. With literally a touch of a button, you can have espresso, soups, stews, and more ready to go, morning and night. Heck, you can even get a week's worth of hard-boiled eggs without touching the stove. We are living in a magical time.
The rise of the smart kitchen has arrived and is here to stay. And while Samsung's new Wi-Fi-enabled fridge is meant more for homes than apartments, all of these picks are perfect for your tiny urban space. Click through for seven of our favorite finds.
