That's the scenario Sean Santiago found himself in, when his two roommates (and two cats) moved out of his shared two-bedroom apartment in Fort Greene. The founder of one of our favorite indie magazines, Cakeboy, (and full disclosure, former R29er) decided to switch to their light-filled room with one main objective: The bedroom, which is less than 100 sq. ft., also needs to feel like a work studio to fit his lifestyle as a freelance photographer and creative director.