We're always on the lookout for tips to make our cramped bedrooms feel more spacious. Sometimes it's a matter of finding smart storage hacks, or getting new Ikea furniture that help maximize space. But in other cases, a total renovation is in order.
That's the scenario Sean Santiago found himself in, when his two roommates (and two cats) moved out of his shared two-bedroom apartment. The founder of one of our favorite indie magazines, Cakeboy, (and full disclosure, former R29er) decided to switch to their light-filled room with one main objective: The bedroom, which is less than 100 sq. ft., also needs to feel like a work studio to fit his lifestyle as a freelance photographer and creative director.
We've asked Santiago to unload all the interior decorating wisdom he's learned from this project. Click through to see more photos of the room makeover, and learn how you can apply it to your small sleeping quarters. To find out where Santiago sourced his beautiful furniture, head to his interview on Sight Unseen.