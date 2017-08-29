Inconvenient as it may be, there's a certain charm about having a small bedroom: It's easier to make a tiny space feel cozy, and the limited square footage pushes you to be more resourceful when decorating.
We've had our fair share of experience living in shoebox sleeping quarters, and we've picked up a few sneaky tricks along the way for fitting everything into a confined area. Click through for our tried-and-true hacks that will make a teensy bedroom look much, much bigger, and the exact tools you can use to achieve the optical illusion.