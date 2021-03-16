These Sleep Week Deals Are A Total Snoozefest (In A Good Way)

What’s the deal with Sleep Week? Should we all be at home resting our heads on plush pillows, tracking our REM cycles on fancy apps, and snuggling under down comforters for a recommended eight hours? In a perfect world, perhaps. Instead, allow us to give you a snooze-fest celebration alternative: steep discounts on mattresses, bedsheets, pillow sets, comforters, eye masks, and more totally tranquil delights.
Ahead, we curated a lineup of prime bedtime accessories (on super sale) that will have your California king treating you like a queen. Buffy comforters are 40% off at Bed Bath & Beyond, Gravity Blankets’ entire site is 15% off, and Saatva is taking $200 off of classic organic mattresses. We would say that the early bird gets the worm and that if you snooze you lose, etc; but we think you get the gist of these can’t-miss limited-time promos. This week, nothing comes to a sleeper but a dream and a boatload of deals.
