I Tried Skin Laundry’s Laser Facials & This Is What They Did For My Skin

Board-certified dermatologist Corey L. Hartman, MD, FAAD, summarized his thoughts in just a few words: “Laser facials are not really a thing." He explained that, while there are devices dermatologists use to help remodel collagen, like Laser Genesis, they have to exercise caution that it does not overheat and damage the skin. "We have a 1064 Nd:YAG laser used for hair removal that you can turn on the wand feature to delivers heat and energy, but you hold it farther away from the skin," he said. "You have to be really careful with that, because to get the collagen to remodel you have to get to 44 degrees Celsius. Before you do that, you risk burning the epidermis on the surface of the skin. So it's a procedure that never really caught on in medical circles."