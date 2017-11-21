These 8 Skin-Care Brands Are Tackling The Issues Women Of Color Face

Skin care, like underwear, is not one size fits all. And no one knows that better than women of color, who often have specialized skin issues that go unaddressed by popular skin-care brands. Melanin-rich skin is disproportionately disposed to excess oil, hyperpigmentation, acne and eczema, so thorough research and careful label-reading is key to finding a regimen that works.
I realized during my tween years, perusing the endless options on the drugstore shelves, that most products would do more harm than good, so I chose to err on the side of caution by sticking to natural ingredients and splurging when I could. The data shows Black women typically spend 80% more on cosmetics and skin care, yet beauty companies are still lagging in cosmetic color diversity and product formulations that take ethnic skin into consideration.
Despite the gaping hole in the industry overall, there is a silver lining. Entrepreneurs, celebrities, and dermatologists are beginning to develop new lines, if not entire brands, that cater to the skin needs of people of color. Ahead, find some of our favorites that are bringing skin solutions to all.