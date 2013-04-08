Jacquard and brocade had a great run, but let’s be serious — is there any material that makes us feel as instantly luxurious as silk? The ultra-sleek fabric isn’t just crazy comfortable — it’s the perfect light-as-air antidote for all those chunky knits we’ve been drowning in since, well, what feels like forever.
Because we’re willing to wager that you’re ready to break out warm-weather fabrics STAT, we scouted out 14 refreshingly breezy silk finds. Ahead, you’ll find everything from the perfect day-to-night jumpsuit to a pair of shorts that are practically begging you to wear them to brunch. Our picks, right this way!