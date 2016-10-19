This Brand Is Like Free People For Grown-Ups — & It's Having A Major Sale

Two types of brands exist: Those that seemingly always offer some type of sale or promotion — you know, the ones that flood your inbox with emails that read "50% off everything!" "Free shipping for today only!" "An extra 15% if you refer a friend!" Then, there are those that so rarely discount their clothing that it's like Christmas morning when items do get listed for less than full price. That's basically how we felt when we learned that Doên, the fairly new indie brand that's like the grown-up version of Free People was having a one-off sale.
On Tuesday, the label launched a "Last Chance" section on its website, featuring 50% off all of its spring styles — and though a need for warm weather clothing may seem like something of a dream, if you live in New York, you know the heat wave we're experiencing is the perfect excuse to scoop up a few more items. Though there's no end date to the sale as of now, it's first come, first serve until the stock of chic stripes, easy dresses you'll want to live in, and so much more (and for a whole lot cheaper than usual) is all sold out. And, to be honest, we're betting it's going to go quick.
Click on to get a move on it.
