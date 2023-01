Shay Mitchell’s New Electrolyte Packets Made Me Skip My In-Flight Ginger Ale

Here's the thing, I HAD to pee on the flight. I have a JFK to SFO in-flight regimen that, when executed correctly, doesn't involve getting up (serial window-seat sitter) but does involve one ginger ale and a good four hours of sleep. This time, my bladder acted as an alarm clock and forced me to go to the bathroom about three hours in — sorry to my seatmates. Because of this hydration though, I noticed a lack of post-flight brain fog when my parents picked me up at baggage claim and less of that aforementioned whooped feeling. HydraLyte's site emphasizes the symptoms of dehydration : increased thirst, fatigue/lethargy, dizziness, headaches, and the list goes on. My six-hour flight experience didn't involve any of those characteristics for the first time in a long while.