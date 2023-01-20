Shay Mitchell’s New Electrolyte Packets Made Me Skip My In-Flight Ginger Ale

Upon receiving my package I poured two packs into my 32-ounce water bottle — HydraLyte recommends one pack for every 16 ounces of liquid. Since I can barely stomach the taste of Emergen-C, I prepared my sensitive taste buds for the usual chalky, watery taste. Instead, they were met with a saturated punch of citrus, sweetness, and tingly tang just like the site promises. I don't want to sound crazy, but these packets could hold their own in a blind taste test alongside In-N-Out, Hot Dog on a Stick, and even Chik-fil-A lemonade. Realistically, they would lose, but for an all-natural supplement packet, that's history in the making. Fellow HydraLyte customer and on-site reviewer Samantha M. agrees, "DELICIOUS & REFRESHING," she writes. "I immediately signed up for auto-ships! I am so happy this came into my life." Same, Samantha M., same.