7 Lighter Drink Options That Don’t Sacrifice Flavor

Between the office holiday parties, the family dinners, and the New Year's celebrations, December felt like a month-long marathon of non-stop nourishment — and let's be honest, seemingly bottomless drinks.
But January signals a fresh start, a proverbial clean slate, if you will. So, if you're looking for a lighter alternative, there's a whole market that sits in the sweet spot between your favorite cocktail and non-alcoholic beverages. It doesn't have to be one or the other. No longer will you have to choose between an old fashioned or club soda, a dirty martini or...water.
What brands have realized: cutting back on alcohol doesn’t mean sacrificing flavor. And there are countless tasty beverage options that encourage more mindful imbibing. Here are seven deliciously light or low-alcohol drinks (and a couple of no-alcohol ones) for you to kick off 2023.