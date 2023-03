Sober Curious? Try Sipping These 13 Low & Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Between the upcoming long weekends, the never-ending family dinners , and making the most of the final days before winter descends, it's about to be a very social moment.While social settings can often be filled with booze, you don't have to overindulge. These days, you can always opt for a lighter alternative. There's a whole market dedicated to reimagining your favourite cocktails wines , beers and spirits and lowering the alcohol content — or removing it altogether — while still serving up drinks that are full of flavour, and still hit the spot.