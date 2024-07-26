Would You Share Skincare To Save Money? These Women Do It All The Time

Becca, 25, doesn't seem bothered and shares most beauty products — including lip balm and gloss — with her flatmate and best friend, who is more like a sister to her. “We have most of our own basic products but seeing as we share a bathroom, we have an understanding that we can always use each other’s stuff. We share shampoo, conditioner and other hair products like heat protectant, as well as lip balm and gloss, blush, perfume, body wash and pimple patches.” There are some rules, though: “If you use it up, just let the other person know and replace it. Beauty products are pretty large so using some of hers and vice versa every once in a while isn’t too bad. Sometimes we switch up repurchasing, like if I bought pimple patches this time, she’ll buy them the next time. We don’t split the cost or have an issue of making it equal because we each have our own primary beauty stuff we use. For example, I have a huge tub of Vaseline that I use on my lips after brushing my teeth. She also uses it but I’ll just repurchase it if it's finished because it was mine to begin with.” Does it ever not work? “One time I accidentally broke one of her products in a glass vial (it was almost finished but still had enough product left inside) and she said it was fine,” says Becca. “She just bought herself another. The same thing happened with my serum; she broke it but it’s just a product and accidents happen in a shared bathroom.”