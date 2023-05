Launching on May 28, the 40-piece line is a joyful blend of the brands’ Parisian and Brazilian aesthetics, fusing Sézane’s effortlessly cool silhouettes with Farm Rio’s radiant tropical prints. The result is a range of matching separates, rompers and breezy dresses emblazoned with bright fruits, florals and color-blocked details that will take you from the beach to city with ease. The seasonal prints will also be found on pieces from Sézane’s menswear brand, Octobre Éditions