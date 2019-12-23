15 Sex Resolutions To Start Your 2020 Off On A *Climactic* Note

We're big fans of starting over every new year, but some things are just unrealistic. If you’re anything like us, those books you promised to read will start to gather dust and the meditation app will be used maybe once. How about trying some New Year’s resolutions you’ll actually want to keep? Sure, they may not make for a good Facebook status (hi, mom!), but the newly-minted 2020 is as good an excuse as any to re-up your sex life and make some resolutions with your partner(s) — or yourself.
Sex resolutions are just like regular resolutions: You make them after reflecting on the past and deciding how you want things to be different in the future. There’s no such thing as a "bad" sex resolution, as long as it works towards making sex more comfortable, pleasurable, and exciting for everyone involved. That could mean taking a whole new approach to the bedroom or just swapping out some toys. Even the smallest changes can lead to a world of difference, and it’s never too late to try something new. The same old, same old is so 2019.
Not sure where to start? We spoke to four different experts and rounded up fifteen ideas to start your new year off with a bang (literally).