Sephora Is Practically Giving Away Clinique Products Right Now

Everyone knows you should book a flight on a Tuesday, break up with someone on a Friday, and go to the DMV literally any day but Saturday. And we've got one more thing to add to your calendar: Always buy your makeup on a Thursday.
Why? Well, that's the arbitrary day Sephora chose to bless us with a weekly sale, which the store is calling The Weekly Wow. And these aren't the leftover items in the bargain bin either. Think high-quality contour palettes, cult lipsticks, and the moisturizer you had planned on buying for full price anyway.
Ahead, check out the five sale items we're scrambling to buy before they sell out this week. And, they will sell out.