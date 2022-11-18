The Best Sephora Gifts To Splurge On This Year

If there’s one thing the holidays are synonymous with, it’s sparkle. Yes, there are twinkle lights all a-glow and tinsel on the tree, but our favorite source for all things shimmer is the onslaught of seasonal make-up collections. And no one does it quite like Sephora — aka the ultimate beauty wonderland. From blush palettes with megawatt glow to giftable sets of shimmery eyeshadows, it's the time of year to stock up on high-quality makeup that's here to party. Not looking to shine like a disco ball on NYE? There are still plenty of options for you, too — this year, the retailer has outdone itself with a magnificent selection of gifts that everyone will want to see under the tree.
From everything you need to get holiday party-ready (blockbuster palettes, scintillating highlighters, and so much more), to the getting un-ready essentials (plush cleansers, nourishing serums, and luxe moisturizers to lock it all in), Sephora has limited edition bundles that also happen to be quite a value. Plus, with options at every price point, you don’t need to break the bank to walk away with something special. Ahead, we’ve scoped out the best gifts across makeup, hair, skin care, and more for your delight.
Best Gifts Under $25
You don't need to spend a lot to look expensive — and these beauty stocking stuffers are proof. From Tower 28's glossy duo to Caudalie's TikTok-famous skin-care gems, Sephora's value kits give you the most bang for your buck.
Best Makeup Gifts
We don't need a booked social calendar to enjoy a full face beat, but it doesn't hurt. Make your makeup the star of the fit check with a jewel-toned eye, bold blush, or graphic liner moment.
Best Skin-Care Gifts
A little skin care goes a long way for the beauty lover on your list. From The Ordinary's jumbo set of faves to Tatcha's beautifully-wrapped box of bestsellers, Sephora's making a strong case for pampering your skin this season and beyond.
Best Fragrance Gifts
Whether you split a rollerball trio among your BFFs or go all-in on a spicy, woodsy scent, the holidays are the perfect time to splurge on perfume. (And for the ultimate scent snob, Sephora's sampler kit allows them to choose their own full-size after testing out a curation of this season's hottest eaux.)
Best Hair Gifts
From Dyson's most luxe hair tool yet to product bundles from brands like Briogeo, Oribe, and more, 'tis the season for your healthiest hair yet.
