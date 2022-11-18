Story from Gift Guides

The Best Sephora Gifts To Splurge On This Year

Karina Hoshikawa
If there’s one thing the holidays are synonymous with, it’s sparkle. Yes, there are twinkle lights all a-glow and tinsel on the tree, but our favorite source for all things shimmer is the onslaught of seasonal make-up collections. And no one does it quite like Sephora — aka the ultimate beauty wonderland. From blush palettes with megawatt glow to giftable sets of shimmery eyeshadows, it's the time of year to stock up on high-quality makeup that's here to party. Not looking to shine like a disco ball on NYE? There are still plenty of options for you, too — this year, the retailer has outdone itself with a magnificent selection of gifts that everyone will want to see under the tree.
From everything you need to get holiday party-ready (blockbuster palettes, scintillating highlighters, and so much more), to the getting un-ready essentials (plush cleansers, nourishing serums, and luxe moisturizers to lock it all in), Sephora has limited edition bundles that also happen to be quite a value. Plus, with options at every price point, you don’t need to break the bank to walk away with something special. Ahead, we’ve scoped out the best gifts across makeup, hair, skin care, and more for your delight.
Best Gifts Under $25

You don't need to spend a lot to look expensive — and these beauty stocking stuffers are proof. From Tower 28's glossy duo to Caudalie's TikTok-famous skin-care gems, Sephora's value kits give you the most bang for your buck.
Tower 28 Beauty
Dreamy Gleamy Holiday Lip Gloss Duo Set
$22.00
Sephora
Caudalie
Pores And Glow Duo
$22.00
Sephora
Glow Recipe
Hey You, You're Dew-ing Great Hydration Kit
$20.00
Sephora
Fenty Beauty
Mini Baby Watts Fluid Freestyle Highlighte...
$22.00
Sephora
JVN Hair
Complete Hydration Hair Set
$18.00
Sephora

Best Makeup Gifts

We don't need a booked social calendar to enjoy a full face beat, but it doesn't hurt. Make your makeup the star of the fit check with a jewel-toned eye, bold blush, or graphic liner moment.
Charlotte Tilbury
Mini Iconic Matte Revolution Lip Trio Set
$32.00
Sephora
PAT McGRATH LABS
Mthrshp Mega: Celestial Nirvana
$82.00
Sephora
NARS
Rising Star Cheek Palette
$60.00
Sephora
Rare Beauty
Perfect Strokes Eye Essentials Duo
$28.00
Sephora

Best Skin-Care Gifts

A little skin care goes a long way for the beauty lover on your list. From The Ordinary's jumbo set of faves to Tatcha's beautifully-wrapped box of bestsellers, Sephora's making a strong case for pampering your skin this season and beyond.
Tatcha
Dewy Skin Essentials Set
$82.00
Sephora
Augustinus Bader
The Daily Essential Duo The Rich Cream
$295.00
Sephora
The Ordinary
The Big Set
$39.60
Sephora
Youth To The People
The Youth System
$55.00
Sephora
Kiehl's
Merry Masking Holiday Gift Set
$40.00
Sephora

Best Fragrance Gifts

Whether you split a rollerball trio among your BFFs or go all-in on a spicy, woodsy scent, the holidays are the perfect time to splurge on perfume. (And for the ultimate scent snob, Sephora's sampler kit allows them to choose their own full-size after testing out a curation of this season's hottest eaux.)
Marc Jacobs
Daisy Trio Set
$55.00
Sephora
Maison Margiela
Replica' By The Fireplace Set
$102.00
Sephora
Sephora Favorites
Perfume Sampler Set
$72.00
Sephora
Ellis Brooklyn
Après Essentials Gift Set
$105.00
Sephora

Best Hair Gifts

From Dyson's most luxe hair tool yet to product bundles from brands like Briogeo, Oribe, and more, 'tis the season for your healthiest hair yet.
Briogeo
Superfoods Leave-in Conditioner & Hair Mas...
$44.00
Sephora
Oribe
Gold Lust Collection Hair Set
$115.00
Sephora
Olaplex
Style & Strengthen Hair Set, No. 6, No. 7,...
$42.00
Sephora
Dyson
Special Edition Airwrap™ Multi-styler Comp...
$599.00
Sephora
