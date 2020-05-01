12 p.m. — Bagel time! I made bagel dough last night and left it to ferment in the fridge overnight. It's been proving for a little over an hour now so I get a pot ready. I shape and boil the bagels and then pop them in the oven. They come out of the oven and my roommate, O., and I immediately go in for a taste test. It's a success and O. proclaims that rosemary olive oil bagels should be available everywhere. I post a photo on our company's new cooking Slack channel to show them off.



12:30 p.m. — I toast a bagel and have it with some Kerrygold butter and an Izze. I watch an episode of Sue Thomas: FB”Eye” while I eat. Let me pause a moment and say this show is everything I never knew I needed. It's available on Hallmark Now (I have a free trial right now) and is a show from 2002 about a woman who is deaf joining the FBI. I've been attempting to learn ASL so I find this show super interesting, and who doesn't love a good procedural. Highly recommend.



1:15 p.m. — I buckle down and move out to the living room where my roommate is also working. I spend the afternoon drafting social copy, getting approval from clients, assigning ads, and doing research. I ask people a lot of questions via Slack and then worry that I'm bugging everyone. In March, I relocated from Washington, DC to Charleston. It was a spur of the moment decision — like everyone I know was shocked I would even consider leaving DC — but it seemed like an opportunity I couldn't pass up. Thus far, I have really enjoyed the job and the city. I will say, it is extremely stressful to move to a place where you know no one and to start a new job remotely in the middle of a global health crisis. Thankfully, my roommates have been great but they are also the only people I have been able to meet in the city because, you know, social distancing. I'm an extreme extrovert, and I can't wait to meet new people and explore more once everything is re-opened.



6:30 p.m. — I get a lot of last-minute social requests this afternoon so I am just now wrapping up work. I was going to go to Trader Joe's but sadly they close at 7 so I decide to go to Publix instead. I grab the mask that my mom sent me last week and drive over there. The store has made aisles one-way only which is great for social distancing but also makes shopping more confusing. From my list, I get two boxes of Chex, Cheerios, pretzels, two packages of Oreos, two bags of bagel chips, fresh salsa, jarred salsa, tortilla chips, chocolate chips, flour, butter, and cream cheese. I impulse buy Cinnamon Toast Crunch because it's BOGO, Pringles, and a delicious pint of Churro Dough ice cream. $60.99



7:15 p.m. — When I get back home, I wash my hands and unload my groceries. I pop the jar of salsa verde into my Instant Pot with some chicken breasts and get rice going on the stove. I clean my dishes from making the bagels this morning and peanut butter chocolate chip cookies this weekend. I love baking and cooking but cleaning dishes is one of my least favorite chores.



8 p.m. — My burrito bowl, made with chicken, rice, black beans, onions, peppers, and salsa, is ready to eat! I sit down with my other roommate, C., and we watch last night's episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Next week's episode looks like it will be drama! We then watch the last two episodes of season four of Southern Charm. I snack on Pringles and my new ice cream while we watch. Under the influence of a few glasses of wine a couple of weeks back, we decided that we just had to watch the series so that I could see what non-pandemic Charleston looked like. Shaky justification but we are obsessed now and have finished an embarrassing amount of episodes in a very short time.



11:30 p.m. — So much for going to bed at a reasonable hour. I get ready for bed, read a chapter from The Defining Decade, turn on my white noise, and turn off my lights. I probably fall asleep around 12:30.



Daily Total: $60.99