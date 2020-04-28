7:30 a.m. — I go back to my van and get online to check if my taxes have been withdrawn from my bank account yet (I filed a few weeks ago). They haven't. I do pay taxes, but not much because my income is so low. I'd rather give money to charity than to taxes because then I know where the money is going, but as some people suggested in the comment section of my first Money Diary, Medicaid did pay for my surgery for the ectopic pregnancy. So now I have mixed feelings about paying so little in taxes. I assume that over all my years of working, I've still paid more into the system than I've taken out of it. I've never applied for unemployment benefits (though I've qualified) or received any government support besides the two months of Medicaid. I still have mixed feelings about being on the receiving end of our social safety net. If I worked harder and made more money, Medicaid wouldn't have covered my surgery — it's like the system punishes people for being middle class.