What Self-Care Looks Like Around The World

Self-care is about understanding what you need to feel well, and committing to fitting that into your life, free of guilt.
In general, we're not the best at self-care — but that doesn't mean we're not open to trying. According to an ERIC Institute of Education Sciences study, American college students ages 18 to 34 are using the internet to search "self-care strategies" and "alternative therapies" now more than ever. Self-care is the millennial generation's ibuprofen to Twitter, the gender wage gap, and any other social stressors. But instead of being an anti-inflammatory pill your mother offers up every time you have a headache, something like cuddling up with a cozy blanket (a.k.a. Hygge) is often referred to as engaging in an ethical imperative. So, we decided to get educated and adopt some seriously satisfying self-care rituals.
People in many other countries are well versed in taking time for themselves. For some, it's down to centuries-old traditions of self-care practices; for others, it's the result of recent government laws. Read on to find out how people around the world are embracing self-care.