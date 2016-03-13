Selena Gomez Is Celebrating A Major Instagram Milestone

Who is the most-followed person on Instagram? Not Kylie or Kendall Jenner. Not Taylor Swift. The new reigning queen of Instagram is none other than Selena Gomez!
In a bit of a social media disconnect, Gomez took to Snapchat to share the news with her fans on Saturday, when she reached 69.1 million followers, Entertainment Tonight reports. It worked: she bumped the number up to 69.2 today.
What makes Gomez so interesting on Instagram? During Paris Fashion Week, she shared shots of herself running to shows, weaving through photographers, and hanging out on balconies. It's the glam life for her, obviously. If you're not following along, you're clearly in the minority.
