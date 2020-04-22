22 Secondhand Finds To Shop In Honor Of Earth Day

For a lot of shoppers, convenience is of the utmost importance, sometimes at the expense of the environment — which is likely why fast fashion is such a successful model, despite its environmental impact. Online secondhand shopping provides the best of both worlds: sustainability, and convenience. Now that vintage and pre-loved pieces no longer reside only in Goodwills, flea markets, and stressful, overstuffed vintage shops, shoppers can finally find rare and exclusive secondhand fashion items without having to spend hours sorting and sifting. Instead, they can simply scroll, click, and purchase.