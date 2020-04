22 Secondhand Finds To Shop In Honor Of Earth Day

According to luxury resale platform Vestiaire Collective , consumers really do want to be more sustainable, especially as it pertains to their fashion choices. In a recent survey, the site found thatnot only did 77% of consumers in Europe, the US, and Asia feel that sustainability in fashion is crucial, but 41% also shared beliefs that the industry overall needs to offer more sustainable alternatives. Even so, most — over 70% to be exact — have yet to try a circular fashion model, which essentially elongates the life of a garment. In a circular fashion model , pieces are made ethically, enjoyed, repaired, and resold to someone who will love them even longer. Many consumers hadn’t even heard of the concept.