A Teacher's $5,931 Trip To Scotland With Her Sister & Their Husbands

4 p.m. — After a consultation session with Our Lord and Savior Rick Steves (only kind of kidding — S really loves Rick Steves), we decide to give an ominously-named hike a try: the Devil’s Staircase . It’s a short drive to the trailhead, and we stop along the way to take a quick picture of a waterfall. Despite the looming rainclouds, we decide to go ahead and begin our ascent. The hike is aptly named: there are a ton of switchbacks, and it’s a pretty steady uphill climb. We make it to the top in about 50 minutes, and I agree to take a picture of a group of German women. S. wanders around and starts snapping pictures. My brother-in-law decides to climb higher to try to get inside a low-hanging cloud. Rain is pretty imminent, and we’ve resigned ourselves to a wet hike down, so my sister and I follow him up a little bit higher. Being inside the cloud is crazy! We’re surrounded by fog, and we joke that we’ve just experienced a spiritual cleansing of sorts. We climb back down and meet back up with S. and begin our descent. As expected, it starts raining five minutes later, increasing in intensity every few minutes until we make it to the bottom. My sister, S., and I all have rain jackets, but my brother-in-law gets soaked. We make it down otherwise unscathed and head back to the inn for showers.