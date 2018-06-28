A Teacher's $5,931 Trip To Scotland With Her Sister & Their Husbands

3 p.m. — We head back to downtown Portree, this time with a mission. We try to do laundry at least once while traveling because there’s nothing better than clean clothes! Since we pack so light, it’s kind of necessary at this point. Our hostess tells us the local hostel has a laundromat that’s open to the public, so that’s where we head. We park in the free parking lot, and right at that moment, we both realize we totally forgot to actually grab our laundry bag. Facepalm. At least we’re only 10-minutes outside of town. I tell S. to go back and grab our laundry while I figure out how much the machines cost and walk to the Co-op to get some detergent (I pay with cash). Our timing is perfect: He pulls back into the free parking lot just as I’m walking back. We start a load and decide to explore the town while waiting to switch it over. We go back to the store with the Christmas ornament and end up buying it, along with more postcards. $17.38