Before you know it, it’ll be open-toe season once again. And you'll want to strap all sorts of colorful leathers, block heels, and delicate buckles upon your sun-deprived feet. Ever on point with the trends, the spring lineup from Brazilian cult-fave shoe brand Schutz is surely electrifying — and guess what? In preparation for the warmer months, the label is hooking up one lucky R29 reader with a $2,500 shopping spree. (Enter here for your chance to win.)
The collection comes at an accessible price point, so that's plenty of cash to treat yourself — and all your best gal pals (it is International Women’s Month, after all) — to special new heels. Between snake-embossed knee-highs, minimalist lucite heels, and '70s-inspired chunky platforms, there are plenty of silhouettes that will uplift your style, several inches at a time. Click through the picks ahead to plan your looks for your next girls’ night out.
