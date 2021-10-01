September means fashion weeks galore full of ultra-cool and interesting style moments. And these days, few fashion shows can compete with Savage x Fenty. Rihanna is back at it again, serving us new looks in over-the-top runway moments. Volume 3 of the Savage x Fenty line was an immersive fashion experience that was first teased back in August and included new fashions, eye-popping moments, and A-list and emerging talent galore.
Rihanna served as executive producer and creative director of this show-stopping exhibition that featured a slew of celebrity guests and musicians. Star-studded appearances from the likes of Gigi Hadid, Erykah Badu, Lil Nas X, and Troye Sivan could all be seen donning the latest and greatest pieces from the new collection. If you want to see the iconic show, it can now be viewed exclusively on Prime Video.
Advertisement
As for the killer styles featured in the fashion show, the new Savage X Fenty drop includes intricately designed pieces in its Caged Lace, Leather Tease, Cold-Hearted Snake, Romantic Corded Lace, Disco Metallics, and Pleated Lamé collections. The styles are available now in straight and some plus-sizes, with bras ranging from 32 to 46 in bands and A–H in cups (up to 46DDD/42H), and undies and sleepwear ranging from XS–3X/S–XXXL. Savage X Fenty is available for purchase at www.SavageX.com.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.