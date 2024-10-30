Rihanna & Her Sons Shine Bright In Savage X Fenty Holiday Campaign

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
The holidays have come early, because Rihanna has gifted us with her and her family’s presence in Savage x Fenty’s new campaign. The singer rarely puts her children, RZA and Riot, in the spotlight, but when she does, they never fail to shine bright … well, you know the rest! Modeling the brand’s first-ever family onesies for its new holiday collection, the trio look cute and cozy.
In a new Instagram post featuring her cuddling family, Rihanna captioned it: "Yea I know! We are officially one of those families that match for the holidays."
The new iterations of the bestselling Forever Savage Hooded Onesie are available in several festive prints — like the Holly Daze Print pictured above — as well as several size ranges — from adult to baby — to help dress the whole family for the holidays. And Savage x Fenty rewards members can shop them today.
‘Tis the season for holiday gifting, so Savage X Fenty’s full holiday collection will be released on November 1. In addition to the onesies, you can expect to find curated lounge sets, new flannel and satin pajama styles, and fluffy slippers that you can cart up and box up for your friends, family, or yourself!
The collection’s pieces will range between $12.95 and $79.95. So if you’ve been searching for under-$100 holiday gifts, this is your chance to shop for everyone on your list in one place.
