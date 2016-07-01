15 Special Ruby Pieces For July Birthdays

We hate to play favorites, but July birthdays have it made when it comes to birthstones. Sure, diamonds are "a girl's best friend," and there's definitely something special about an October opal, but it's impossible to deny the vibrant beauty of a ruby — regardless of when you were born. In fact, natural rubies are one of the four precious gemstones, along with diamonds, emeralds, and sapphires. And, said to represent passion, protection, and prosperity, the fiery, captivating stone isn't just pretty to look at.
To celebrate all you July birthday babes, we've rounded up a few special ruby pieces you'll want to wear all year. Click on to shop our picks — this may be the year your best birthday present comes from yourself.