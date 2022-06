This $50 Vibrator’s Reviews Promised I’d Black Out From Pleasure — & I Did

The Tracy’s Dog OG Sucking Vibrator lives up to its goat-fainting hype and more, if possible. From its timely arrival in a super-discreet box, which made it look more like a tech accessory than a sex toy, to its quick-charging time (under two hours), there was nothing about the durable yet somehow still soft and flexible toy that didn't impress me. The toy, which promised to be hands-free, latched onto me with ease, leaving my hands available to explore anything else I wanted to touch.Though there was a bit of a learning curve as to how to angle it, I orgasmed within 30 seconds once the suction found the right spot. As I was getting ready to turn it off, I found myself finding another orgasm. In my entire 34 years of life, I have never orgasmed multiple times. Never. Like the original viral reviewer, I can’t be sure what happened next because I blacked out from overwhelming pleasure before collapsing back onto my bed like an overcooked noodle. And that was on the lowest of the 10 possible suction settings.After playing around more with the toy's 10 vibration patterns and 10 suction options, I came (quickly) to the conclusion that Tracy's Dog stands above the rest because its highly adjustable stimulation is completely customizable. So no matter how you like it, Tracy’s Dog OG delivers earth-shattering pleasure. (It's also available in a slightly more expensive waterproof model for those who prefer their pleasure delivered in the shower, bath, or hot tub).I will recommend this toy to everyone I know until the day I die. Never has something so thoroughly lived up to its rave reviews. Be forewarned, the reviews don't exaggerate: Be sure to stretch and hydrate before use. Pleasure might be stronger than you’re used to! You have to try it to believe it, but I have a (pulsing, throbbing) feeling you won’t be disappointed.