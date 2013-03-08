Trying to step it up this spring? Well, no worries, because we've found the shoe for you: Robert Clergerie's Swarovski-encrusted brogues. We love a fancy flat more than just about anything, and these pretty little things will give your toes the twinkle you so desire – day in, day out. By bridging the masculine shape of the oxford with the femininty of the crystal design and combining light and dark, Clergerie, in collaboration with Swarovski, has managed to create a shoe that is seriously ready for anything. Now, if only this snow would let up and we could take these bad boys to the streets.