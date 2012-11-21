Update: The wait is (almost) over. More looks from the premiere Repetto clothing collection have been revealed, prior to their December launch. Inspired by ballet, the frocks possess a sweet, fluid, and graceful quality that simply invite us to sashay — not walk — our way quickly to the closest Repetto store. (WWD)
Everyone knows at least one Repetto addict in their circle of friends (perhaps it's even you!), so get ready to highlight this URL and forward this post on...because everyone's favorite ballet shoe brand is going to make clothing!
Repetto's 18-piece collection, titled "La Garde-Robe Repetto" (or "The Repetto Wardrobe" for us 'mericans), was designed by Rodier artistic director Emilie Luc-Duc. Only one piece has been unveiled so far, a beautiful tutu-style gown with a stretch bodice and a gathered, gauzy skirt, but the ballet influence is clear. As raw as undergarments but as beautiful as a dance costume, this dress hits all the right Repetto notes: simple, graceful, whimsical, and practical. The collection will be available in Repetto stores on December 5. (Vogue Paris)
Photo: Courtesy of Repetto