Is This Celeb-Favorite Berry Peel Worth The Hype? An Investigation.

I opened the jar and the contents inside immediately reminded me of my favorite raspberry preserves in terms of look and scent. I went about my night-time routine as usual and then applied a thin layer of the peel to dry skin. It didn't take long for the spicy sensation to take effect, so I rinsed it with cool water after five minutes. (The instructions say you can leave it on for up to 10, but I recommend easing into it and seeing how your skin responds.) The stuff is a deep ruby hue that reminds me of The Ordinary's viral AHA peeling solution — aka a tiny bottle filled with the blood of your enemies.