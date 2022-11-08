Is This Celeb-Favorite Berry Peel Worth The Hype? An Investigation.

At $88.50 for the 1.7-ounce tub, Rouleau's fan-favorite peel is very expensive. Since I use peels so infrequently, it'll probably last me a year. That said, if you already splurge on facials, then you may not mind investing in an at-home product that mimics the spa experience (and results). Steep price tag or not, one thing's for sure: When it comes to products that really work, Renée did that.