Is This Celeb-Favorite Berry Peel Worth The Hype? An Investigation.

Celebrity aesthetician Renée Rouleau has dedicated over three decades to honing her craft, so to say she knows her stuff is an understatement. Thanks to her bespoke approach to treating skin, she’s earned the trust of clients, including Demi Lovato, Lili Reinhart, and Madelaine Petsch. But even without the fancy clientele, her products speak for themselves.
As someone who’s had acne on and off for over a decade, my intro to the brand was her breakout-focused products, like the cystic acne-clearing Anti Bump Solution and Post-Breakout Fading Gel — both of which I can't recommend enough. However, Rouleau's Triple Berry Smoothing Peel has skyrocketed in popularity as of late, even selling out earlier during the pandemic due to supply chain issues. Now that it's back and better than ever (thanks to a new reformulation), we figured it's time to see if the buzzy product is truly worth its hype.
According to Rouleau's skin quiz, I'm a type four (out of nine unique types), which is characterized as combo-to-oily, sensitive, and with occasional breakouts. This is pretty accurate, and I definitely would say that uneven texture and tone are my biggest concerns at this point in my life. I tend to be conservative with at-home peels since my skin doesn't love harsh products, but I was excited to try Rouleau's Triple Berry one after hearing only good things about it for so long.
I opened the jar and the contents inside immediately reminded me of my favorite raspberry preserves in terms of look and scent. I went about my night-time routine as usual and then applied a thin layer of the peel to dry skin. It didn't take long for the spicy sensation to take effect, so I rinsed it with cool water after five minutes. (The instructions say you can leave it on for up to 10, but I recommend easing into it and seeing how your skin responds.) The stuff is a deep ruby hue that reminds me of The Ordinary's viral AHA peeling solution — aka a tiny bottle filled with the blood of your enemies.
As I applied my night serum and moisturizer, I could visibly feel that my skin was already softer and smoother after one application of Triple Berry. (I also tried the Triple Berry Smoothing Scrub, which is a milder version of the peel that's an exfoliating cleanser.)
At $88.50 for the 1.7-ounce tub, Rouleau's fan-favorite peel is very expensive. Since I use peels so infrequently, it'll probably last me a year. That said, if you already splurge on facials, then you may not mind investing in an at-home product that mimics the spa experience (and results). Steep price tag or not, one thing's for sure: When it comes to products that really work, Renée did that.
