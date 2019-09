First things first. I needed to get far away from the noise in my life — texts from the ex, worried voicemails from my BFF, and, above all, every screen in our way-too-connected world of tech. To find peace in my own company, I had to turn it all off. Being unplugged? It worked! I found countless moments of Zen at the adults-only pool at Tradewinds Club. There’s something to be said for soaking up some vitamin D in a kid-free (a.k.a. quiet) environment. With no distractions or deadlines, I was able to sit with my feelings. And although they weren’t always comfortable, it was necessary. If you want to heal a broken heart, you have to show up, take part, feel the pain, and, hopefully, eventually, let it go. To start, though, you need to go to your quiet place.The healing process is never pretty when I bottle up my emotions. (I learned this lesson in my mid-20s after the loss of my mother.) I had ample opportunity to sit with my feelings on my 100-square-foot oceanfront balcony. My room gave me a front-and-center seat for idealistic sunrises, sunsets, and otherwise long stretches of staring at the Caribbean Sea. The healing power of water is huge for me. Ditto for girl-power anthems. On my balcony, I sobbed, felt sorry for myself, and spontaneously belted out “Run the World (Girls).” All hail Queen Bey. I was not afraid to let it all out.Does music have healing powers? I think so. I’m not talking about crying along to a playlist made for heartache. “Listening to music that you love can alleviate some of the hurt in your heart,” writes Cristalle Sese, PsyD. For me, music that makes me shake my booty and work up a sweat is the best wonder drug for sadness. The pulsing Thursday night Carnaval Show at La Vista more than fit the bill. Filled with more feathers and sequins than you can imagine (I’m a sucker for all things sparkly), its festive vibe did more than lift my feet, it lifted my spirits. When the night was over, I wanted to keep dancing to its percussive, drum-driven beats. I’m pretty sure I fell asleep swaying my hips.