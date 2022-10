You may know Saie from its fan-favorite wonder potions like Dew Blush, Glowy Super Gel, and Hydrabeam, among others, and that signature makeup POV is exactly what you can expect from its brand-new product created just for Ref . The High Glow Liquid Highlighter is a blush-highlighter hybrid that combines hydrating cream blush texture with the glow-enhancing properties of your favorite illuminator. High Glow is available in one signature shade, Ref Rose, a beyond stunning warm-toned rosy hue that was developed to coordinate with Reformation’s holiday collection, which includes silk pieces in a similar copper-pink colorway. I believe that’s what people call synergy.