With a history of performing magic at Coach, Reed Krakoff's philosophy — and what makes his handbag collection so enticing — is that it's luxurious but also versatile. They're bags that look better when beat up a bit, you feel great about carrying to your important meetings and then out to drinks with the girls, and will work just as well now with your ladylike dresses and pumps as they will next season with leather pants and cocoon coats. It's a formula that works — and Reed proves that it translates to clothes just as well.