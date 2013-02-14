With a history of performing magic at Coach, Reed Krakoff's philosophy — and what makes his handbag collection so enticing — is that it's luxurious but also versatile. They're bags that look better when beat up a bit, you feel great about carrying to your important meetings and then out to drinks with the girls, and will work just as well now with your ladylike dresses and pumps as they will next season with leather pants and cocoon coats. It's a formula that works — and Reed proves that it translates to clothes just as well.
His fall collection walks the line between work wear, weekend wear, professional and casual, with a mix-and-matchability that few other brands keep in mind. His new handbag collection was also (obviously) spectacular, but for the first time, we were also caught staring so long at the long wool coats, the printed croc jackets, and the supple leather skirts, that we realized we sometimes forgot to pay attention to the accessories he's come to be known for. And for a designer that's proving that he's more than a one-trick pony(haired bag), that's not a bad thing.