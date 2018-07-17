Reebok’s Diverse New Campaign Will Have You Saying “Hell Yeah”

Chances are high that Reebok's latest campaign stars at least one (if not all) of your biggest girl crushes: Gal Gadot, Danai Gurira, Gigi Hadid, Ariana Grande, and Nathalie Emmanuel, to name just a few. "These women make up a group of strong females with powerful voices who are inspiring others to [take] action — at a time when action is needed," says Melanie Boulden, Reebok's vice president of marketing, of the diverse cast of artists, athletes, and grassroots entrepreneurs. Take Grande, who rallies young fans with her booming voice — in both her musical career and in calling out gender inequalities. Or Reese Scott, who founded a female-only boxing gym as a space for women to thrive in a typically male-dominated arena. Our biggest question: How do we get in on this group chat?
Advertisement
Empowering women through fitness is nothing new to Reebok: "Our commitment to [women] is rooted in our history. From the start, back in the 1980s, when the brand helped usher in a new fitness movement, we have authentically represented women by designing our products to fit her body and to ensure she feels empowered to move," Boulden says of the global brand's continued mission. The campaign supports two organizations, Movemeant Foundation and Women's Strength Coalition, with 10 limited-edition T-shirts and 100% of the purchase price (excluding taxes and shipping) from the sale of each shirt to be split equally between the two organizations. And also, with your help: You can "Donate in Sweat" by snapping a photo of yourself in all of your flushed-face, workout glory and tagging #BeMoreHuman on your social channels, or attend one of Reebok's "Donate in Sweat" events. Check out some of the campaign's leading ladies below, and find out all the ways to get involved here.
Advertisement