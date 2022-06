"A red lip = boost of confidence. That's my science and I'm sticking to it. But that doesn't mean just any red lipstick will fly. Finding the right shade can be hard, and can prove to be a lot harder for reds. Pound Cake treats lipstick like foundation because color can show up differently on different lip tones. I've had my fair share of lipsticks turn out too cool or worse, making the skin around my lips look ashy because the color was off. This wasn't the case with Pound Cake. Strawberry was just right thanks to their lip quiz and the formula is a winner in my eyes. It swiped on smooth like butter and wasn't drying at all which can be the caveat of a matte formula. Instead, my lips felt moisturized and creamy with zero flakes in sight. Bonus points because it actually smells like cake batter and not in a sweet intoxicating way — think light notes of vanilla extract that make you feel warm inside."